Use of bio-fuels must be increased to curb import of petrol, diesel: Gadkari

Nagpur: The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that to control the import of petrol and diesel worth Rs 10 lakh crore, the use of bio-fuels like ethanol-methanol, CNG, bio-CNG, green hydrogen in vehicles should be increased. He also said that it was important for the country to promote the use of flex engines in vehicles.

While inaugurating the ‘Start Up of Science and Technology Park’ in Pune, Gadkari said the number of youth in the country is very large. Also young people are working with an innovative approach, they need to be encouraged for new technologies and research. There are more than 12 lakh electric vehicles in the country today. By December, this number will be 40 lakhs and in two years this number is likely to go up to 3 crores.

Automobile industry is the biggest industry in the country. Today, 50 per cent of two-wheelers are exported. Any new technology must be economically viable for the country. The industry has a turnover of Rs 50 lakh crore. 4 crore jobs have been created by this industry. Not to mention that the use of ethanol, methanol, CNG, bio CNG, LNG, green hydrogen and other biofuels will increase in view of petrol and diesel prices and pollution. Electric vehicles also have a lot of scope, Gadkari stated.

The Union Minister further said that work is currently underway on lithium ion batteries, zinc ion batteries. The research should be tailored to the needs of the respective districts. It is possible to control imports by creating alternative goods we import, Gadkari said.