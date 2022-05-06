Nagpur stinks as garbage collection takes a hit due to workers’ strike

Advertisement

Nagpur: Garbage collection in half of Nagpur was affected as workers of AG Enviro went on a flash strike on Thursday. The workers protested poor working conditions. Ag Enviro is one of two companies appointed by NMC for door-to-door waste collection.

Work of garbage collection came to a halt in Laxmi Nagar, Dharampeth, Dhantoli, Hanuman Nagar and Nehru Nagar Zones. Citizens complained waste was not collected from their homes. Heaps of garbage was seen lying on roadside, markets, residential localities etc.

AG Enviro has been assigned the task of collecting garbage in Zone Nos. 1 to 5. Its workers claimed that the company exploits the drivers and waste collectors. They are sacked from service on the basis of fake complaints, attendance is not marked and they are threatened frequently over an issue or another. “If the problem is not solved, there will be no garbage collection in the coming days too,” said Vidarbha Majdoor Sangh which claimed that they had warned of strike in their memorandum submitted to the NMC Administrator. As no solution was found, the workers resorted to strike.

