Nagpurians lost booty worth Rs 3.46 crore in 249 thefts in first 4 months

Advertisement

Nagpur: Nagpurians lost Rs 3.46 crore in 249 in housebreaking thefts in the past four months. Hudkeshwar police area emerged as the hub of burglaries with 32 cases during the period.

According to data, in the first four months of 2022, a total of 249 houses were targeted by burglars and the owners lost valuables. Mostly gold and cash, worth Rs 3.46 crore. In the first four months of last year, a total 224 burglaries had taken place and the citizens were made poorer by Rs 2.24 crore.

Advertisement

The data also includes thefts at commercial places like godowns, shops, and offices. If other thefts like the ones that take place on roads, vehicles or other places, the number becomes high and so does the valuables lost. Moreover, the city police register a single case if two or more nearby houses or shops are targeted by the miscreants at the same time. This lowers the figures of actual thefts in the statistics. Many times, the house owners do not report thefts if valuables stolen are not much.

The data also revealed that between January and April 2022, the number of detections was also slightly higher than the same period last year. This year, 62 cases of theft were solved as compared to 59 in 2021. Cops also succeeded in recovering stolen booty worth Rs 59 lakh till April in 2022. Last year, stolen valuables worth Rs 35 lakh were recovered.