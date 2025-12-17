Urvashi Restaurant Rampage: 10 Arrested, MCOCA Action Likely

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, Ranapratap Nagar Police have arrested 10 persons in connection with a violent vandalism and robbery at Urvashi Restaurant near Mangalmurti Square. Citing the accused’s repeated involvement in criminal activities, police are now moving to invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to police, the trouble began on the night of December 11 when a group of youths allegedly created a ruckus at the bar-cum-restaurant after liquor was not served at their table. During the altercation, an employee, Dharmendra Yadav, was injured, following which a case was registered at Pratapnagar Police Station.

The situation escalated the following night, December 12, around 11.30 pm. Restaurant owner Atul Rai and his son Yash were present when the prime accused, Aniket alias Mari, returned with eight to nine associates. The group allegedly abused and threatened the father-son duo over the previous day’s incident.

Police said the accused were armed with knives and swords and went on a rampage inside the restaurant, smashing liquor bottles on the counter and damaging glass panes. Atul Rai and Yash sustained injuries in the attack.

During the violence, the accused allegedly looted Rs 26,000 in cash from the counter drawer and fled with a mobile phone. A robbery case was subsequently registered, and multiple police teams were formed to track down the suspects.

The arrested accused have been identified as Krish Prakash Madavi (20), Aditya Ashok Metangle (19), Pranay Sanjay Metangle (18), Aniket alias Mari Rakesh Shendre (23), all residents of Sant Tukdoji Nagar; Prafull alias Gotya Patil (24) of Rahul Nagar, Navjeevan Colony; Shyam alias Anna Anil Naidu (22) of Hajaripahad, Vayu Sena Nagar; Devansh Raju Parate (21) and Kartik Shankar Tekam (21) of Khapa, Saoner; Sahil alias Bittiya Pravin Ingole (18) of Manavta Nagar; and Pawan Gopal Misal alias Pawan Rajesh Arya (21) of Manish Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) S Rushikesh Reddy confirmed that action under MCOCA is being initiated against the accused. “Considering the repeated acts of hooliganism and the organised nature of the crime, stringent legal action will be taken,” he said.

The arrests were made under the guidance of DCP S Rushikesh Reddy and Police Inspector Pankaj Bondse. Further investigation is underway.

