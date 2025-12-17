House Burglary in Yashodhara Nagar: Cash, Jewellery Worth Rs 10.65 Lakh Stolen

Advertisement

Nagpur: An unknown burglar decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 10.65 lakh after breaking into a locked house in Yashodhara Nagar area while the family was away for a religious function.

The incident occurred between 8 pm on December 14 and 8 am on December 16, 2025, at Plot No. K/25, Pravesh Nagar, near Samata Ground. The complainant, Nitesh Subhash Zade (28), had locked his house and travelled with his family to Saka in Hinganghat, Wardha district.

Taking advantage of the absence, the unidentified accused broke open the main door lock and latch, entered the house, and stole Rs 9.5 lakh in cash along with gold and silver ornaments from an iron cupboard kept in the hall.

Based on the complaint, Yashodhara Nagar Police registered a case against an unknown accused under Sections 305(a), 331(3) and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is in progress.

