    Published On : Sat, Jun 20th, 2020
    Urvashi Rautela pays tribute to soldiers martyred in Galwan valley

    Actor Urvashi Rautela on Wednesday paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan valley.

    The ‘Miss universe India’ actor who is currently at home due to lockdown in Mumbai took to Twitter to extend support to the families of the fallen soldiers.

    ”The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. Salute to our brave soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley #JaiHind” She tweeted.

    Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops on Monday at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

