Maha: Gondia API, PSI held for bribery by ACB

Nagpur/Gondia,: An assistant inspector and a sub inspector of Gondia rural police were held on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from a constable to go slow in a crime case, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

He identified the two as API Pradip Madhu Atulkar and PSI Umesh Jyotiram Gutal.

“They demanded Rs 35,000 from a police constable against whom a case under section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt was underway. On Friday, they were caught red-handed in an ACB trap. The two have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act,” the ACB official added. PTI COR BNM BNM