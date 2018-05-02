Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Jun 20th, 2020

    Maha: Gondia API, PSI held for bribery by ACB

    Nagpur/Gondia,: An assistant inspector and a sub inspector of Gondia rural police were held on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from a constable to go slow in a crime case, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

    He identified the two as API Pradip Madhu Atulkar and PSI Umesh Jyotiram Gutal.

    “They demanded Rs 35,000 from a police constable against whom a case under section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt was underway. On Friday, they were caught red-handed in an ACB trap. The two have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act,” the ACB official added. PTI COR BNM BNM

