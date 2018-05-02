The two-day workshop organised to discuss Sustainable and Low Carbon Urban Mobility concluded on positive nod that policy makers and Urban planners should work unitedly to reduce carbon emissions in the cities.

The workshop was organized by AFD and European Union in collaboration with Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Urban Mass Transit Company Limited UMTC under mobilize your city initiative at Hotel Tuli Emperial. On Monday, Mayor Mrs Nanda Jichkar had inaugurated the workshop while Dr Ramnath Sonwane, Chief Executive officer of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) was present as chief guest.

On Tuesday, Mr Ajay Kumar, an expert of Urban Mass Transit Company Limited while discussing on emerging trends in urban mobility said that policy makers should work on efficient use of public transport.

An expert from UMTC Dr Abhijit Lokre disscussed the issues pertaining to Non Motorized transport and pedestrians environment. He said it is necessary to promote non motorized transport to reduce carbon emissions. The existing laws and regulations need to modify to give more importance to Non Motorized transport.

Ms Sonal Shah addressed the issues faced by women while travelling in city buses. Emphasising for safe journey to women in the public transport, She said Government should derive a mechanism to manufacture women friendly buses .

In an another session, an expert Praveen Kumar of W.R.I. informed the participants regarding government policies about electrical vehicles. He said the Central Government has taken several initiatives for framing a policy for promoting electric vehicles. Government is also providing subsidies for these vehicles. India Smart City Mission fellow Jairam Ramkrishna and Murtuza Mohammadi gave presentation on renewable energy for electric vehicles. They said electric vehicles are the only solutions to protect country from pollution. They also suggested for storage of renewable energy in flat Schemes.

Shri. Mahesh Gupta, Joint General Manager (Mobility) of Maha Metro gave presentation about multi model integration proposed by Nagpur Metro. Shri. Rajnish Ahuja, Project Manager Urban Transport of AFD, Shri. Jatin Arora, Grants Manager AFD, Shri. Vinod Jadhav Dy RTO, Shri. Mahesh Morone, Dy CEO of NSSCDCL, Shri.Vijay Banginwar, Shri.Rajesh Dufare, Shri. Devendra Mahajan, Shri. Uday Ghiye, Smt. Leena Budhe, Shri. Kaustubh Chatterjee and Shri. Subhash Singla were present. Mrs Jaishree Jindal, National Coordinator of Mobilize Your City and Nivesh Modi, Nagpur City Coordinator of Mobilize Your City worked hard for the success of the event.