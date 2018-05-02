Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Jul 23rd, 2019

Urban planners should work unitedly to reduce carbon emissions

The two-day workshop organised to discuss Sustainable and Low Carbon Urban Mobility concluded on positive nod that policy makers and Urban planners should work unitedly to reduce carbon emissions in the cities.

The workshop was organized by AFD and European Union in collaboration with Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Urban Mass Transit Company Limited UMTC under mobilize your city initiative at Hotel Tuli Emperial. On Monday, Mayor Mrs Nanda Jichkar had inaugurated the workshop while Dr Ramnath Sonwane, Chief Executive officer of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) was present as chief guest.

On Tuesday, Mr Ajay Kumar, an expert of Urban Mass Transit Company Limited while discussing on emerging trends in urban mobility said that policy makers should work on efficient use of public transport.

An expert from UMTC Dr Abhijit Lokre disscussed the issues pertaining to Non Motorized transport and pedestrians environment. He said it is necessary to promote non motorized transport to reduce carbon emissions. The existing laws and regulations need to modify to give more importance to Non Motorized transport.

Ms Sonal Shah addressed the issues faced by women while travelling in city buses. Emphasising for safe journey to women in the public transport, She said Government should derive a mechanism to manufacture women friendly buses .

In an another session, an expert Praveen Kumar of W.R.I. informed the participants regarding government policies about electrical vehicles. He said the Central Government has taken several initiatives for framing a policy for promoting electric vehicles. Government is also providing subsidies for these vehicles. India Smart City Mission fellow Jairam Ramkrishna and Murtuza Mohammadi gave presentation on renewable energy for electric vehicles. They said electric vehicles are the only solutions to protect country from pollution. They also suggested for storage of renewable energy in flat Schemes.

Shri. Mahesh Gupta, Joint General Manager (Mobility) of Maha Metro gave presentation about multi model integration proposed by Nagpur Metro. Shri. Rajnish Ahuja, Project Manager Urban Transport of AFD, Shri. Jatin Arora, Grants Manager AFD, Shri. Vinod Jadhav Dy RTO, Shri. Mahesh Morone, Dy CEO of NSSCDCL, Shri.Vijay Banginwar, Shri.Rajesh Dufare, Shri. Devendra Mahajan, Shri. Uday Ghiye, Smt. Leena Budhe, Shri. Kaustubh Chatterjee and Shri. Subhash Singla were present. Mrs Jaishree Jindal, National Coordinator of Mobilize Your City and Nivesh Modi, Nagpur City Coordinator of Mobilize Your City worked hard for the success of the event.

Happening Nagpur
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
City’s Sfruti Sahare releases her second book ‘The Monkey Theory’
City’s Sfruti Sahare releases her second book ‘The Monkey Theory’
Nagpur Crime News
Man stab to death in Mangalwari Market, Crime Branch arrest 3 accused within few hours
Man stab to death in Mangalwari Market, Crime Branch arrest 3 accused within few hours
Ex-Amazon employee, housewife molested in Gittikhadan, Sakkardara
Ex-Amazon employee, housewife molested in Gittikhadan, Sakkardara
Maharashtra News
कार्बन उत्सर्जन रोखण्यासाठी संयुक्त रुपाने कार्य करण्याचा निश्चय
कार्बन उत्सर्जन रोखण्यासाठी संयुक्त रुपाने कार्य करण्याचा निश्चय
पंडित दिनदयाल योजनेचा लाभ प्रत्येक ग्राहककापर्यंत पोहोचवू:-जिल्हा पुरवठा अधिकारी भास्कर तायडे
पंडित दिनदयाल योजनेचा लाभ प्रत्येक ग्राहककापर्यंत पोहोचवू:-जिल्हा पुरवठा अधिकारी भास्कर तायडे
Hindi News
गोंदिया में चरम पर है नशे का कारोबार
गोंदिया में चरम पर है नशे का कारोबार
लापता भाइयों के शव मिले, तीन रिश्तेदार गिरफ्तार
लापता भाइयों के शव मिले, तीन रिश्तेदार गिरफ्तार
Trending News
Crime Crackdown : Maya gang mastermind, two aides arrested
Crime Crackdown : Maya gang mastermind, two aides arrested
City to face cut in water supply for one more month: NMC
City to face cut in water supply for one more month: NMC
Featured News
Just a Click Away 5D BIM Helps in Fast Dissemination of Information Geographical Tagging for Nagpur Metro
Just a Click Away 5D BIM Helps in Fast Dissemination of Information Geographical Tagging for Nagpur Metro
PM must tell India of meeting with Trump: Rahul
PM must tell India of meeting with Trump: Rahul
Trending In Nagpur
Man stab to death in Mangalwari Market, Crime Branch arrest 3 accused within few hours
Man stab to death in Mangalwari Market, Crime Branch arrest 3 accused within few hours
Maya Gang’s mastermind, aides will face MACOCA: Bharne
Maya Gang’s mastermind, aides will face MACOCA: Bharne
कार्बन उत्सर्जन रोखण्यासाठी संयुक्त रुपाने कार्य करण्याचा निश्चय
कार्बन उत्सर्जन रोखण्यासाठी संयुक्त रुपाने कार्य करण्याचा निश्चय
लापता भाइयों के शव मिले, तीन रिश्तेदार गिरफ्तार
लापता भाइयों के शव मिले, तीन रिश्तेदार गिरफ्तार
लोकमान्य टिळक यांच्या जयंती निमित्त्य जिल्हाधिकारी अश्विन मुदगल यांचेकडून अभिवादन
लोकमान्य टिळक यांच्या जयंती निमित्त्य जिल्हाधिकारी अश्विन मुदगल यांचेकडून अभिवादन
पंतप्रधान मोदी जी यांची डॉ विकास महात्में नी घेतली भेंट
पंतप्रधान मोदी जी यांची डॉ विकास महात्में नी घेतली भेंट
Just a Click Away 5D BIM Helps in Fast Dissemination of Information Geographical Tagging for Nagpur Metro
Just a Click Away 5D BIM Helps in Fast Dissemination of Information Geographical Tagging for Nagpur Metro
पश्चिम नागपुरातील अनधिकृत धार्मिक स्थळांवर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
पश्चिम नागपुरातील अनधिकृत धार्मिक स्थळांवर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
नासुप्र येथे बाळ गंगाधर टिळक यांची १६३वी जयंती साजरी
नासुप्र येथे बाळ गंगाधर टिळक यांची १६३वी जयंती साजरी
“Plan to demolish Yashwant Stadium and build a hi-tech market will be a terrible blunder”
“Plan to demolish Yashwant Stadium and build a hi-tech market will be a terrible blunder”
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145