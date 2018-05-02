Counselling session for aspiring MBBS students in abroad at Nagpur

Nagpur : The Medical education abroad is a great opportunity for students who are unable to secure a seat for themselves in India at an affordable price along with great quality education.

Viewing this, Kazakh-Russian Medical University, Kazakhstan, is providing such opportunity for the aspiring medical students of Nagpur and its neighbouring area. The Medical University provides all the travel documentation for students and their family who take admission for the five-year MBBS course.

The students will be provided hostels, separately for boys and girls with Indian foods during their studies in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh-Russian Medical University is approved by the WHO/MC and it provides coaching to the students for the completion of Medical Council of India test for practicing, government services and higher education in medical sciences, like MD and MS.

The Kazakh-Russian Medical University is one of the top government universities of Kazakhstan. It associates with 21 hospitals across the country. On every step of the process be assured of full assistance from our team regarding admission, hostel rooms, visa, travel and till they complete their education.

Kazakhstan is the world’s largest landlocked country located at the central part of Asia. The country has huge mineral resources and it is also one of the oil and natural gas producing nations of the world. The economy of the country is growing at very fast pace; thus, people from different parts of the world are coming to the country for getting best career opportunities. The major portion of population of the country speaks Kazakh but one can find it very easy to communicate with local people in English language.

The MBBS course at the university would be provided in English language with resourceful and experienced professors. The government of the country is much concerned about the education system; therefore, one can find many government and privately owned universities and colleges for higher studies there. At present the educational institutions at Kazakhstan are also attracting overseas students because of their quality education and ultra-modern facilities in educational sector.

The Dean, Aisulu A. Zholdybaeva and the HOD of the Kazakh-Russian University would interact with the aspiring medical students of Nagpur and Vidarbha region on July 24, Wednesday at Press Club of Nagpur, Opposite Institute of Science, at 11.00 am onwards. Entries for the session are free.

The organisers of the event appeal all parents and aspiring medical students to participate in the session and take the opportunity for their future medical career.