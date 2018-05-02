Anjuman Engg College takes of Jal Dindi for conservation of water

Nagpur: National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Anjuman College of Engineering & Technology organized Jal Dindi in association with All India Council for Technical Education on Monday July 22 in College Campus and nearby areas. The event was aimed at spreading awareness on conservation of water. Over 100 saplings of Kaner, Badam, Black Fycos, Seven Leaves, Champa and Erika-Palm were planted during the event.

The Jal Dindi was taken out from ACET Campus to Utkarsh Building, Mangalwari Complex, Mangalwari Bazaar, Anjuman English School Ground, Fruit Market, St. Thomas Church, NMC’s Mangalwari Zone No.10, Achraj Tower, Anjuman Primary School, Haldiram Square and back to ACET Campus.

Water is the most important natural resource made available by Mother Earth. It is essential for existence of life and maintaining ecological balance. Life on earth without water cannot be imagined and history is replete with wars fought between civilizations over water. The Jal Dindi (Save Water) event was marked by presence of Dr. Syed Mohammad Ali, Principal of Anjuman College of Engineering & Technology, Amir Siddiqui, Administrative Officer and Dr. Zakir S Khan, Program Officer, National Service Scheme, Anjuman College Of Engineering & Technology with 125 NSS volunteers.