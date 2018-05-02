Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Aug 17th, 2019

Uproar in opening of Bajirao Sakhare e-library

BJP MLA arrives to inaugurate library built with funds of Congress MLA

Nagpur: For the benefit of the students of North Nagpur, former Congress MLA Nitin Raut had sanctioned a modern e-library from the MLA fund. However, sans computers and books, it was left incomplete.

Though later the arrangements were done by the Congress corporator Sandeep Sahare, the inauguration ceremony was done today by the hands of BJP MLA Milind Mane, which was observed tremendous rage and oppose by the Congress workers, following the upcoming elections.

The protesters had demanded that Mane should have been named in the inaugural invitation of the library. As the library was constructed from the MLA fund of then Congress MLA Raut, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation should have called him to inaugurate the library. However, as the majority favors the BJP in the NMC didn’t make any efforts to call any senior Congress leader but to choose Mane instead, alleged agitators.

After the plan of the library stuck following Raut’s tenure. Congress’s senior corporator Sandeep Sahare raised his voice several times in the general assembly in order to start the library. As a result of which in the last budget, NMS bought the literature to start it and provided a fund of Rs 50 lakhs.

Despite the Congress opposition, the BJP leaders duly inaugurated as per the strategy, a large number of BJP workers, officials, corporators etc. were present on the occasion.

