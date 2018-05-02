Governor, CM welcomes President Kovind in Nagpur

Nagpur: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday arrived at the Baba Saheb International Airport here. The special jet of the Indian Air Force landed at 10 am. Governor of Maharashtra Ch Vidhyasagar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the president at the airport.

Mayor Nanda Jichkar, Air Marcel RKS Saxena, DG Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, Collector Ashwin Mudgal were also present on this occasion.

President Kovind has set to grace the golden jubilee celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (MGIMS), Sevagram in the Wardha district.

After official reception and introduction at the airport, Kovind boarded an MI-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force which will land at MGIMS Helipad at Sevagram.

Recently, MGIMS has constructed an auditorium to mark the golden jubilee of the Institute. President will inaugurate the auditorium, which has a seating capacity of 750. The auditorium is housed in the Swarna Jayanti Sabhagar complex of the Institute.

MGIMS started functioning in 1969. Dr. Sushila Nayar founded MGIMS as a Gandhi Centenary Project. Several Principals and Deans have led the Institute to its present position. President shall felicitate the former Deans of the Institute namely Dr. O P Gupta, Dr. P Narang, Dr. S Chabbra, Dr. B S Garg, and Dr. K R Patond for their contribution in the making of MGIMS.