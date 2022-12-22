Uproar in Assembly as Bhujbal calls Mumbai a hen laying golden eggs

Nagpur: The State Assembly on Wednesday witnessed uproar over NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s comment that Mumbai is a hen laying golden eggs. BJP MLA Manisha Chaudhari took strong objection to Bhujbal’s statement who was speaking in a discussion over the supplementary demands in the State Assembly during Winter Session in Nagpur. She claimed that it was an insult to the city which is India’s financial and commercial capital. She demanded that Bhujbal’s sentence should be excluded from the proceedings.

The BJP MLA Chaudhari was also agitated over Bhujbal asking her to sit down when he was speaking. She was supported by the BJP legislators in the Assembly. After the controversy escalated, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar apologized and thereafter Bhujbal also retracted his words.

‘You will insult Saraswati, Savarkar and saints. Is there a monopoly on insults? Mumbai made you Mayor, MLA, got recognition, you talk about Mumbai like that. This is an insult not only to Manisha Chaudhary but to women, so Bhujbal should apologise,” said BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar.

Bhujbal tried in vain to argue his case but BJP members were not prepared to listen to him. Pawar intervened and said, ‘’Mumbai belongs to everyone, no one can make such a statement about Mumbai.’’ Despite his statement the BJP members were quite agitated. Finally, Pawar apologised

He however, argued that, ‘’We decided to give 33 per cent reservation to women, we took this reservation to 50 per cent. Our stand is that women should be treated with respect. But I apologize if someone’s sentiments were hurt.’’

Bhujbal explained his stand and said, ‘’Discussion on supplementary demands had started and in which Rs 9,000 crore have been earmarked for Mumbai. I was arguing that the basic facilities should be done properly. Even after 6 months, there is no trace of anything. Mumbai’s air quality index crossed 330. Pollution should be reduced. Mumbai is the proverbial hen that lays the golden egg. The women MLAs objected and argued, after which I retracted the words.’’ He claimed that the ruling side was not keen for the smooth functioning of the House.

Bhujbal said he was only using the popular Marathi version of the phrase ‘to kill the goose that lays the golden egg’

Speaking with reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan complex here, Chaudhary, MLA from Dahisar in Mumbai, said Bhujbal called Maharashtra’s capital a “hen” during a discussion on supplementary demands in the Assembly. When she objected and tried to raise a point of order, Bhujbal said “you sit down”, she alleged, adding that this was an insult to all women MLAs.

Earlier, Bhujbal told reporters outside the Assembly that he was talking about the need to improve the basic amenities in Mumbai and curb pollution. “While raising this issue, I said Mumbai is the hen that lays the golden egg, do not kill it. What I intended to say was please save the city. But unfortunately one of our sisters said why did you call Mumbai `Kombdi’. It is a popular phrase,” he said.

He took his words back as Chaudhary had taken offense, but the ruling benches made false allegations in order to create a ruckus, the NCP leader alleged.

