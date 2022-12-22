Shocking: Rane demand narco test on Jr Thackeray

Nagpur: On day 4 of the winter session, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane hit out at Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray and demanded a narcotics test on him.

“There are many politicians in India but why is it that only Aditya Thackeray’s name has been involved in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case?” Rane said aggressively. He further added that not just him but fans of the late Bollywood actor too have been demanding a narcotic on the Shiv Sena leader.

Rane further added that a probe should be launched in this matter as 44 calls were exchanged between Bollywood actress Rhea Chakrobarty and Thackeray. Watch the full video here:

