Patole questions the house regarding Rashmi Shukla phone tapping case, causes ruckus

Nagpur: The Day 4 of Maharashtra assembly started with a ruckus after state Congress chief Nana Patole questioned the house regarding Rashmi Shukla phone tapping case.

Patole asked as to why Shukla’s closure report was sent after the inquiry after the change of the government. In the latest, the magistrate court of Pune on Wednesday ordered the police to investigate the case filed against the senior IPS officer. A top police officer confirmed the development of the same.

After no response, the MVA staged a walkout of the house.

Case was registered against Rashmi Shukla in February 2022, during MVA’s tenure, under section of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

Shukla was accused of allegedly tapping the phone of Patole when she was Pune police commissioner and now deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister.

