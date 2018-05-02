Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Aug 6th, 2019

Uppalwadi-Kamptee Road turns accident prone zone

Nagpur: A stretch of road between Uppalwadi and Kamptee has been posing grave hazard to commuters owing to ongoing construction of railway under bridge and National Highway. The construction is going on since the past one and a half year.

Following the haphazard construction, mishaps have become a daily routine on this route. The road has turned a accident prone zone the reason being the debris and sand extracted from the construction site are dumped along the roadside. Hundreds of potholes add more woes to commuters at this

few kilometres of stretch. Driving on this road is next to impossible, especially for two-wheelers. Despite this grave danger, the administration seems to have turned blind eye towards this problem.

Commuters are daily plying through this route to reach their destinations — schools, colleges, jobs, offices, factories, etc. Owing to the bad condition of this stretch of road and muddy potholes, their clothes/uniforms wear a dirty look by the time they reach their destinations.

“Every day a number of accidents are being reported. Last year my brother and mother met with an accident at the same place. My mother received severe injuries. The administration must take necessary action to curb this irregularity to avoid any major tragedy,” said Advocate Aaquid Mirza.

