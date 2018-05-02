NMC ill-equipped to curb dengue outbreak in city: Corporator Pandey

Nagpur: The Independent Corporator of Prabhag 21 Abha Pandey on Monday claimed Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is ill-equipped to curb outbreak of deadly dengue disease in city.

In a memorandum submitted to Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, the Corporator said that many dengue patients have been reported in Satranjipura Zone coming under Prabhag 21. She had staged a dharna in front of Mayor’s office drawing attention towards increasing cases of dengue. Despite assurances, no step has been initiated to control the disease, Pandey charged.

“Only 19 employees are working in the Filaria Department of Satranjipura Zone of NMC while rest of the zone have minimum 45 employees. Working in the rain has become difficult for the employees as they do not have raincoats. The NMC should provide them uniforms, identity cards and hand fogging machines. Hazardous spots should be immediately inspected and cleaning of open plots should be carried out in the city,” the Corporator demanded. Pandey also demanded health check-up of employees, releasing of Gappi fishes in ponds, covering of vent pipe with net, proper training of the employees.