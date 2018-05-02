Uploading of pending data to show spike in new Covid-19 cases: NMC

Nagpur: The Second Capital will witness an increase in new COVID19 positive cases in next few days due to uploading of pending data on portals of Indian Council of Medical Research, said Jalaj Sharma, Additional Commissioner of NMC. The data of testing was not uploaded by some laboratories due to which there was some confusion in city’s statistics. With uploading of the data, there will be spike in new cases. But those cases are not new, Sharma added.

Taking stern action against the rule breakers, the Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, had imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh and suspended Covid test facility at Dhruv Pathology Lab for not following ICMR norms until the further notice.

During inspection, NMC officials had found that there was a difference in the online registration data and lack of real time record of the test and many reports were pending without monitoring the registration. NMC had received complaints about some laboratories delaying testing samples and taking a long time in issuing reports to patients. It was found that Dhruv Pathalogoy Lab failed to report NMC the exact number of patients who were found positive while being tested at the lab and the number of test conducted in a day were also not recorded.





