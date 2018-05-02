Crime Branch nabs two with illegal possession of weapons in Ajni

Nagpur: In a well-planned operation, the sleuths of Unit IV of Nagpur Crime Branch on Thursday nabbed two youths with illegal possession of weapons. Besides arresting the two accused identified as Pratik Sunil Fulzale (21), and Kartik Ashok Sharma (25) both residents of Ajni, cops have confiscated 10 sharp edged weapons including swords and knifes worth 3,300.

According to sources, PI Ashok Meshram received a tip-off about Pratik-Kartik duo having illegal possession of weapons stored under Ajni police station. Acting swiftly on the inputs cops planned the raid Pratik’s house and found 10 sharp edged weapons in his possession.

Cops hav rounded up both the accused under Indian Arms Act. Further investigation is in process.





