Young married woman ends life over work stress

Nagpur: Unable to cope up with online business work stress, a young married woman committed suicide in Sakkardara police area on late Wednesdayt night.

A resident of Gram Tukoba, Bidipeth, Priyanka Mangesh Raut (32) was dealing with online business with foreign companies. A highly educated, Priyanka had married Mangesh Raut and was mother of a 2-year old girl. For the past few months, Priyanka was dealing with pharmacy business online with some foreign companies and was used to working till the wee hours on her laptop.

On Wednesday, Priyanka had gone out with her husband and after the dinner, she started work on her laptop late at night. Her husband and daughter were sleeping in another room. Around 3 am, Mangesh woke up as the daughter was crying. He took her to Priyanka’s room but was shocked to find her hanging to the rope of a swing made for her daughter. Mangesh immediately woke up his mother and also informed police. A team of Sakkardara police reached the spot and started investigation after registering a case of accidental death.

It is being surmised that Priyanka may have ended her life due to work stress. But the exact reason could be known after police investigation.





