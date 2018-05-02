Updation of amendments in GST law is a must– Shri Mukul Patil, Joint Commissioner CGST

SPEAKING at the ICAI Bhawan, Mr. Mukul Patil Joint Commissioner of Central GST, congratulated the Nagpur Branch of WIRC of ICAI for conducting 7 days refresher course on GST for updating the knowledge of members about the basics and lot of frequent changes in the law and still changing after implementation of GST since 01st July’2017. He praised the Nagpur Branch of ICAI which appraises its members regularly by organizing various seminars, workshops and conferences to update and clear the doubts of members related to latest amendments and case laws.

Mr. Patil pointed out that GST Council is continuously striving to make GST Compliances easier for the tax payers. He said that the Government is considering every suggestion given by the Trade and Industry and acting thereon changing the law provisions time to time for the benefit of trade and industry. There have also been a lot of GST rate deductions, he commented.

Hon’ Joint Commissioner guided the members present on the recent major changes in GST Law. He along with Mr. Suresh Rayulu, Superintendent CGST solved many issues of the members present and cleared their doubts. He urged upon that CA’s as financial consultants should advice their clients to file GST returns in time. On Departmental front, he mentioned about fast refund processes and informed on the changing role of Department as Law facilitator. The department has directorate of tax payer’s services and officers have been appointed to serve the nation in a better way and to solve the problems of taxpayers on an early basis. Mr. Patil also touched upon the new GST Forms introduced for filing GST Returns and urged that taxpayers should file these new returns and suggest changes / problems faced in its implementation. Hon. Joint Commissioner also appealed to members present at large to avail benefit of extremely beneficial “Sabka Vishwas (Legacy) Dispute resolution Scheme” available up to 31st December’2019 only.

On the occasion Regional Council Member CA. Abhijit Kelkar appreciated the work and efforts of Nagpur Branch and he motivated the members to use technical tools in the GST work. He also requested the members for proper use of documentation and highlighted the importance of CAs in the road map of GST.

Earlier, Chairman of Nagpur Branch of ICAI, CA. Suren Duragkar in his welcome address informed the members about the various steps being taken by the Nagpur Branch of ICAI for GST awareness time to time. He congratulated the Super 31 participants of the GST intensive course and extend his gratitude towards department’s officials and all the faculties/panelists for the said course. He added that Chartered Accountants need to work smartly not only to help their clients but also to every supplier to follow the frequent changes in GST law in a smooth manner.

The program was wonderfully deliberated by Panel Speakers CA. Satish Sarda, CA. Ritesh Mehta, CA. Jai Poptani, CA. Preetam Batra, CA. Kunal Budhraja, CA. Renuka Borole, CA. Ashish Mundada and CA. Hemant Rajandekar on various topics of GST.

The program was co-ordinated by Secretary CA. Saket Bagdia and the technical session was co-ordinated by Executive Committee Member CA. Harish Rangwani. The formal vote of thanks was presented by Vice Chairman CA. Kirit Kalyani. Prominently present on the occasion were CA. Sanjay Agrawal, CA. Jiten Saglani, CA. Akshay Gulhane and a large number of members .