Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jul 12th, 2021

    UP woman dies while boarding running train in Nagpur

    Representational Pic

    woman-dies-while-trying-to-board-a-moving-train-.png

    Nagpur: A 34-year-old woman met a tragic end while trying to get on a running train on Sunday here, in Nagpur. The incident occurred at around 11 am on platform number 2 of the Nagpur Railway Station. The deceased has been identified as Savita Chandan Mehta (34), a resident of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Savita was in town to meet her pregnant sister living in Kajipeth area.

    Savita was accompanied by a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old boy and an 18-year-old brother. They were travelling in 02792- Danapur- Secunderabad express. When the train stopped, Savita alighted from the train to get food for the children accompanying her. While she was busy buying food, the train started running.

    Some passengers got on the running train. Similarly, Savita also tried to get on the running train from the platform. However, she lost her balance and crashed on the platform. Her chest, waist and back got severely injured due to this. She was later rushed to the hospital, however, the doctors pronounced her dead.

    Trending In Nagpur
    दहावी, बारावी नंतरच्या करिअरसंबंधी शंकांसाठी मनपातर्फे नि:शुल्क समुपदेशन केंद्र
    दहावी, बारावी नंतरच्या करिअरसंबंधी शंकांसाठी मनपातर्फे नि:शुल्क समुपदेशन केंद्र
    82+ cities 13 states 91 hour: One Rider Bhawesh Sahu
    82+ cities 13 states 91 hour: One Rider Bhawesh Sahu
    Nagpur reports 21 fresh Covid-19 cases, double recovered, active cases drops to 119
    Nagpur reports 21 fresh Covid-19 cases, double recovered, active cases drops to 119
    Nagpur: 19-year-old boy riding bike jumps to death in Futala Lake
    Nagpur: 19-year-old boy riding bike jumps to death in Futala Lake
    Samruddhi Highway: Maharashtra’s longest tunnel to cut Nagpur-Mumbai travel time by an hour
    Samruddhi Highway: Maharashtra’s longest tunnel to cut Nagpur-Mumbai travel time by an hour
    Man booked for manhandling cop, obstructing police from duty in Sitabuldi
    Man booked for manhandling cop, obstructing police from duty in Sitabuldi
    Vaccination for 45+ age group only at Govt centres only
    Vaccination for 45+ age group only at Govt centres only
    NMC organizes counseling centre for 12th pass students
    NMC organizes counseling centre for 12th pass students
    Ghugare, Santosh Pakodewala, Jaika Motors and others face action for violating Covid norms
    Ghugare, Santosh Pakodewala, Jaika Motors and others face action for violating Covid norms
    UP woman dies while boarding running train in Nagpur
    UP woman dies while boarding running train in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145