    Published On : Mon, Jul 12th, 2021

    Ghugare, Santosh Pakodewala, Jaika Motors and others face action for violating Covid norms

    Nagpur: The Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Sunday booked 11 private establishments including prominent food joints like Ghugare Nashta Point, Santosh Pakodewala besides Kamptee road based Jaika Motors for defying Covid norms issued by the District Administration.

    The NDS team led by Veersen Tambe launched a crackdown against the private establishments violating Covid norms set by the administration to contain the outbreak of the virus borne disease. Each of the establishments were slapped with a Rs 5,000 challan while Jaika Motors was issued challan worth Rs 15,000 for violating Covid norms.

    Nagpur Hardware (Gokulpeth), Ghugare Nashta Point (Sitabuldi), Sanjay Industries (Dhantoli), Sanotsh Pakodewala (Manewada Ring-Road), Bombay Cloth (Gandhibagh), Marble Shop (Gangabai Ghat), Krupa Collection (Itwari), Jaika Motors (Kamptee Road), Press Car Care (Jaripatka), Bollywood Restaurant (Mecosabagh) were the shop faced stern action by the NDC team.

    दहावी, बारावी नंतरच्या करिअरसंबंधी शंकांसाठी मनपातर्फे नि:शुल्क समुपदेशन केंद्र
    82+ cities 13 states 91 hour: One Rider Bhawesh Sahu
    Nagpur reports 21 fresh Covid-19 cases, double recovered, active cases drops to 119
    Nagpur: 19-year-old boy riding bike jumps to death in Futala Lake
    Samruddhi Highway: Maharashtra's longest tunnel to cut Nagpur-Mumbai travel time by an hour
    Man booked for manhandling cop, obstructing police from duty in Sitabuldi
    Vaccination for 45+ age group only at Govt centres only
    NMC organizes counseling centre for 12th pass students
