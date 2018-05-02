UP police push Rahul, falls during confrontation

Earlier pictures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being roughed up by Uttar Pradesh police at Yamuna Expressway, while he was on his way to Hathras. The third picture in the collage shows him fallen on the road. Rahul Gandhi has been arrested by the UP Police under section 188 of the IPC.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday were walking towards Hathras to meet the family of the Dalit gang-rape victim after their convoy was stopped in Greater Noida by the UP Police. The convoy was stopped near Pari Chowk, prompting party workers and senior leaders to proceed on foot to Hathras, which is 150 km away from here.

A large number of Congress workers from Uttar Pradesh accompanied the two leaders on their march towards Hathras.

They also raised slogans against the UP government. Talking to reporters while walking on the Yamuna Expressway towards Hathras, Priyanka Gandhi said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should take responsibility for the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in the district and strict action should be taken against the perpetrators of the crime.





