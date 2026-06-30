UP man nabbed for murdering labourer in Nagpur’s MIDC Area

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Nagpur: The Nagpur Crime Branch has solved the brutal murder of a 36-year-old labourer and vehicle driver within 24 hours of the incident by arresting a 32-year-old man who allegedly beat the victim to death with a wooden log and a brick following an argument late at night on Hingna Road.

The accused has been identified as Sumit Ravindrakumar Shukla (32), a native of Shekhapur, Sarai Bharat, Soraon tehsil in Prayagraj district, Uttar Pradesh.

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According to police, the victim, Jitendra alias Pappu Barelal Tandekar (36), was employed as a labourer and vehicle driver and was residing in a rented house at Amar Nagar on Hingna Road.

Police said the murder took place between 7 pm on June 27 and 7 am on June 28 behind the counter of Thakreji Tea Shop near Zone Chowk on Hingna Road, under the jurisdiction of MIDC Police Station. The victim was found with severe head injuries after being repeatedly struck with a wooden block and a brick.

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Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s elder brother, Dinesh Barelal Tandekar (40), a resident of Rajiv Nagar, MIDC, police registered a case of murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an unknown person.

During the investigation, officers of Crime Branch Unit-I examined CCTV footage from nearby companies and establishments, besides conducting extensive enquiries in the locality. Acting on technical evidence and confidential inputs, the team zeroed in on Shukla and took him into custody for questioning.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime. Police said Shukla revealed that he and the victim were sleeping in separate sheds at the spot on the night of the incident. He claimed that Jitendra, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was shouting loudly throughout the night.

According to the accused, when he asked Jitendra to keep quiet, the latter allegedly abused him using obscene language directed at his mother and sister and continued shouting despite repeated requests. Enraged by the behaviour, Shukla allegedly attacked Jitendra with a wooden log and a brick, inflicting fatal head injuries.

Following his confession, the accused was formally arrested and handed over to MIDC Police for further investigation. Police are continuing their probe into the case.

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