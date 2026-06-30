‘Maharashtra needs Fadnavis till 2034’: Bawankule hits back at Uddhav

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Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday mounted a strong political counterattack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, asserting that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis enjoys the complete confidence of the BJP leadership and will continue to play a pivotal role in Maharashtra’s development for years to come.

Responding to Thackeray’s recent remarks questioning Fadnavis’ political future, Bawankule said the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader should instead focus on the steady erosion of his own party.

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“Devendra Fadnavis is a mature, visionary and development-oriented leader. Maharashtra needs his leadership at least till 2034. Rather than speculating about his future, Uddhav Thackeray should ask why his own leaders and workers continue to desert his party,” Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur.

His remarks came after Thackeray, while addressing a gathering in Washim, alleged that the so-called ‘Operation Tiger,’under which six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs reportedly shifted to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was actually an ‘Operation Devendra Fadnavis’ aimed at weakening the Chief Minister’s political standing.

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Rejecting the allegation, Bawankule said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have unwavering faith in Fadnavis’ leadership, dismissing any speculation over the Chief Minister’s position within the BJP.

The senior BJP leader also accused Uddhav Thackeray of abandoning the ideology of Hindutva by joining hands with the Congress.

“The BJP is an ideological party, not one driven by power or money. It was the Congress alliance that weakened Shiv Sena (UBT). Today, all that remains with Uddhav Thackeray is criticism,” he said.

Bawankule further claimed that the people of Maharashtra have accepted Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena as the true political successor to the legacy and ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Apart from political issues, the minister outlined several government initiatives aimed at strengthening rural infrastructure and supporting farmers.

He said the State Government would intensify the Baliraja Farm Road Scheme over the next four to five years by restoring encroached agricultural access roads, carrying out large-scale tree plantation along these routes and introducing a systematic road numbering system to improve connectivity in rural areas.

Expressing concern over delays in crop loan disbursement, Bawankule issued a stern warning to private banks, saying the government would not tolerate harassment of farmers.

“If banks fail to achieve district-level crop loan targets, the government will not hesitate to close its official accounts with such banks. Farmers should never be subjected to unnecessary delays or mental harassment while seeking agricultural credit,” he said.

The minister also announced that nearly Rs 300 crore from district planning funds would be utilised to upgrade infrastructure in government schools and revive educational institutions that are on the verge of closure, with the objective of strengthening public education across Maharashtra.

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