Off-duty constable honoured by Nagpur CP for saving stabbing victim’s life

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Nagpur: In a gesture recognising exceptional courage and commitment to public service, Nagpur Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil honoured Police Constable Yashwant Devising Pawar of Ambazari Police Station with a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for saving the life of a stabbing victim while he was off duty.

Constable Pawar (Buckle No. 7081) was felicitated for displaying remarkable presence of mind, compassion and dedication by rushing to the aid of the injured man and ensuring he received timely medical treatment, which proved crucial in saving his life.

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According to police officials, Pawar was on leave and spending time with his family when he learnt about a serious stabbing incident. Without waiting for instructions, he immediately rushed to the spot, shifted the injured victim to a nearby hospital and ensured that emergency medical care was provided without delay.

His prompt intervention enabled the victim to receive life-saving treatment in time.

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Commending the constable’s exemplary conduct, Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil said the true identity of a police officer is defined not merely by wearing the uniform but by remaining committed to serving the public under all circumstances.

“Constable Yashwant Pawar demonstrated an extraordinary sense of duty and humanity despite being on leave. His selfless action is an inspiration for the entire police force and reflects the values that every police personnel should uphold,” the Commissioner said while presenting the reward.

Senior police officers also praised Pawar’s dedication, stating that such acts of courage and public service strengthen citizens’ faith in the police force.

The recognition has drawn widespread appreciation within the Nagpur Police, with officers describing Pawar’s conduct as a shining example of professionalism, humanity and unwavering commitment to duty.

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