Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Mar 4th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    UP man cuts off daughter’s head

    A man allegedly beheaded his 17-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district on Wednesday evening and then went to a police station with her severed head, officials said.

    The accused disclosed that he took the step in a fit of rage after seeing his daughter in an objectionable position, police said.

    Sarvesh beheaded his daughter with a sharp-edged weapon at Pandetara village and started walking towards the police station with her severed head, triggering panic in the area. The man was then brought to the Majhila police station, 143 km west of Lucknow, officials said.

    Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said the father had been arrested and further action was being taken. Top police officers of the district reached the spot following the incident.

    Trending In Nagpur
    कोव्हिड लसीकरणासाठी गुरूवारपासून झोन कार्यालयात ऑनलाईन नोंदणी व्यवस्था
    कोव्हिड लसीकरणासाठी गुरूवारपासून झोन कार्यालयात ऑनलाईन नोंदणी व्यवस्था
    बुधवारी ५ प्रतिष्ठानांवर कारवाई
    बुधवारी ५ प्रतिष्ठानांवर कारवाई
    म.न.पा.च्या अत्याधुनिक विज्ञान संशोधन केन्द्रासाठी गरोबा मैदान शाळेची निवड
    म.न.पा.च्या अत्याधुनिक विज्ञान संशोधन केन्द्रासाठी गरोबा मैदान शाळेची निवड
    संदीप गवई, दीपक चौधरी, मिनाक्षी तेलगोटे, प्रमोद तभाने यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
    संदीप गवई, दीपक चौधरी, मिनाक्षी तेलगोटे, प्रमोद तभाने यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
    आरटीई एक्शन कमिटी द्वारा प्रक्रिया का शुभारंभ, अब तक 1637 आए आवेदन
    आरटीई एक्शन कमिटी द्वारा प्रक्रिया का शुभारंभ, अब तक 1637 आए आवेदन
    खैरी येथे ज्येष्ठ नागरिकांना स्मार्ट कार्ड वितरण
    खैरी येथे ज्येष्ठ नागरिकांना स्मार्ट कार्ड वितरण
    मेट्रो फीडर कैब सर्विसेस ओंन-कॉल
    मेट्रो फीडर कैब सर्विसेस ओंन-कॉल
    डासांचा प्रकोप थांबविण्यासादर्भात युवक कांग्रेस चे सामूहिक निवेदन
    डासांचा प्रकोप थांबविण्यासादर्भात युवक कांग्रेस चे सामूहिक निवेदन
    Nagpur again detects 1000+ fresh COVID-19 cases
    Nagpur again detects 1000+ fresh COVID-19 cases
    बंगालची निवडणूक कोट्यवधी जनतेच्या भविष्याचा निर्णय करणारी : ना. गडकरी
    बंगालची निवडणूक कोट्यवधी जनतेच्या भविष्याचा निर्णय करणारी : ना. गडकरी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145