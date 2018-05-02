Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Apr 14th, 2021
    UP CM Adityanath tests positive for COVID-19

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

    He had on Tuesday isolated himself after some officials in his contact tested positive for coronavirus.

    “After initial symptoms, I got myself tested. My report is positive. I am in self-isolation and following doctor’s advice. I am doing all the works virtually,” Adityanath tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

    Earlier, he had said, “The officers of my office tested positive for coronavirus. They were in touch with me, therefore, as a precaution, I am isolating myself and starting all my work digitally.”

    Some officials, including his Officer on Special Duty Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for COVID-19.

    The chief minister, however, had not identified the officials who were tested for the infection.


