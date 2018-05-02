Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Gadkari assures smooth supply of oxygen, drugs to corona-ravaged Nagpur

    Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that steps are being taken to ensure smooth supply of medical oxygen to patients in Nagpur, Bhandara and Wardha districts. He further said that he has contacted the four companies manufacturing medical oxygen and urged them to speed up supply immediately.

    The Minister was speaking at ahigh-level meeting of officials of NMC and district administration. Gadkari directed the officials to initiate firm measures in controlling the surge in Covid-19 cases. He also asked the Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B and District Collector Ravindra Thakre tomake available all the necessary medical facilities in various Covid hospitals in view of spiralling cases.

    Taking note of increasing demand for beds and oxygen, Gadkari directed to step up supply of oxygen by tankers from Nagpur and Bhandara districts. The Minister assured there will be no shoratge of oxygen.

    The meeting held at Corona War Room of NMC, was also attended by Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, office-bearers of Drug Dealers Association, social activists and medical institutions. People’s represe3ntatives including MLA Sameer Meghe, MLC Pravin Datke, and others were also present. He asked the NMC to increase maximum bed in its hospitals within 8 days.

    Gadkari said that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to ensure adequate supply of injections and medicines to Nagpur. He also asked the district administration to distribute injections and medicines in proper quanity to the needy hospitals.


