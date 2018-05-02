Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Apr 14th, 2021

    Foreign liquor worth Rs 8.78 lakh seized in Pardi

    Nagpur: A stock of foreign liquor worth Rs 8.78 lakh was seized by the Crime Branch Unit on Monday. The stuff was being transported in a truck from Pandhurna (Madhya Pradesh) to dry Chandrapur district. The truck worth Rs 20 lakh was also confiscated by the cops.

    Police had received information that a truck (MH-40/PL-5194) coming from Pandhurna was transporting boxes containing bottles of Indian Made Foreign liquor to Ballarshah in dry Chandrapur district. Acting on the information, the Crime Branch sleuths intercepted the truck in front of Bharat Petrol Pump on Bhandara Road. During the vehicle search, police found a huge quantity of liquor bottles.

    Cops arrested Lokesh Rakesh Bhaisare (33), a resident of Plot No 96, Nari Road, Kapil Nagar, in this connection. An offence under relevant sections of Maharashtra Prohibition Act has been registered against him at Pardi Police Station. The arrest was made by PSI Omprakash Bhalavi and others under the supervision of Additional CP (Crime) Sunil Fulari and DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane.


