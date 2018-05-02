Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Apr 20th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht passes away

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, passed away on Monday. He was being treated at AIIMS, Delhi. He was in a critical condition and put on a ventilator. He was admitted to AIIMS on March 15 after his health deteriorated. Anand Singh Bisht was suffering from kidney and liver problems and was being treated under the leadership of doctors under the department of gastrology.

    After his heath condition worsened on Sunday, Adityanath’s father was put on a ventilator. He had also undergone dialysis on Sunday, before being shifted to the ICU ward. As per information provided by AIIMS Hospital, he was admitted to the hospital on 15 March. Since then, he was undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

    Anand Singh Bisht was also admitted to the hospital in Dehradun a few months back after complaining of severe dehydration. As per reports, Anand Singh Bisht was a forest ranger.

    Happening Nagpur
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Nagpur Crime News
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Video: Man abuses, thrashes female petrol pump employee in Nagpur, arrested
    Video: Man abuses, thrashes female petrol pump employee in Nagpur, arrested
    Maharashtra News
    उद्योग समूहाने कामगारांच्या सुरक्षेला प्राधान्य द्यावे -पालकमंत्री
    उद्योग समूहाने कामगारांच्या सुरक्षेला प्राधान्य द्यावे -पालकमंत्री
    डॉक्टरांच्या सुरक्षिततेसाठी राष्ट्रवादी वेल्फेअर ट्रस्टतर्फे ‘सुरक्षा आवरणे’ राज्यभरात वितरणाला सुरुवात
    डॉक्टरांच्या सुरक्षिततेसाठी राष्ट्रवादी वेल्फेअर ट्रस्टतर्फे ‘सुरक्षा आवरणे’ राज्यभरात वितरणाला सुरुवात
    Hindi News
    ‘ भैय्या क्या करे कामधंदा बंद है, इसलिए अपने गांव जा रहे है ‘
    ‘ भैय्या क्या करे कामधंदा बंद है, इसलिए अपने गांव जा रहे है ‘
    सीताबर्डी भगिनी मंडल ने जरूरतमंदों को बाटी जीवनाआवश्यक वस्तुओ की किट
    सीताबर्डी भगिनी मंडल ने जरूरतमंदों को बाटी जीवनाआवश्यक वस्तुओ की किट
    Trending News
    Nagpur Corona News Today : 4 New Positive, Tally Jumps to 77
    Nagpur Corona News Today : 4 New Positive, Tally Jumps to 77
    Nagpur Coronavirus Upadate : One more test Positive, 10 in a Day, Tally Jumps to 73
    Nagpur Coronavirus Upadate : One more test Positive, 10 in a Day, Tally Jumps to 73
    Featured News
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    Mighty storms take down Kasturchand Daga’s statue as tree falls on it
    Mighty storms take down Kasturchand Daga’s statue as tree falls on it
    Trending In Nagpur
    ‘ भैय्या क्या करे कामधंदा बंद है, इसलिए अपने गांव जा रहे है ‘
    ‘ भैय्या क्या करे कामधंदा बंद है, इसलिए अपने गांव जा रहे है ‘
    सीताबर्डी भगिनी मंडल ने जरूरतमंदों को बाटी जीवनाआवश्यक वस्तुओ की किट
    सीताबर्डी भगिनी मंडल ने जरूरतमंदों को बाटी जीवनाआवश्यक वस्तुओ की किट
    उद्योग समूहाने कामगारांच्या सुरक्षेला प्राधान्य द्यावे -पालकमंत्री
    उद्योग समूहाने कामगारांच्या सुरक्षेला प्राधान्य द्यावे -पालकमंत्री
    नागपुर में ४ नये कोरोना मरीजों की पुष्टि, राज्‍य में और बढ़ी संक्रमितों की संख्‍या
    नागपुर में ४ नये कोरोना मरीजों की पुष्टि, राज्‍य में और बढ़ी संक्रमितों की संख्‍या
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    Nagpur Corona News Today : 4 New Positive, Tally Jumps to 77
    Nagpur Corona News Today : 4 New Positive, Tally Jumps to 77
    रोजाना किया जा रहा बसों को सैनेटाइज
    रोजाना किया जा रहा बसों को सैनेटाइज
    शहरातील अनुज्ञेय उद्योग, आस्थापनांना सामाजिक अंतराचे नियम पाळणे बंधनकारक
    शहरातील अनुज्ञेय उद्योग, आस्थापनांना सामाजिक अंतराचे नियम पाळणे बंधनकारक
    यूथ पॉवर फाउंडेशन ने 600 जरूरतमंदों में बांटे ‘फ़ूड पैकेट
    यूथ पॉवर फाउंडेशन ने 600 जरूरतमंदों में बांटे ‘फ़ूड पैकेट
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145