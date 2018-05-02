Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Apr 20th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Situation serious in Mumbai, Kolkata: Govt

    The Centre on Monday said the COVID-19 situation is “especially serious” in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and violation of lockdown measures risk the spread of the novel coronavirus.

    In a communication to state governments and union territories, the home ministry said there have been several incidents of violence against COVID-19 frontline healthcare professionals, complete violation of social distancing norms and movement of vehicles in urban areas. These should be stopped, it said.

    The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 543 and the number of cases climbed to 17,265 in the country on Monday, according to the Union health ministry.

    The situation is “especially serious” in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, Jaipur in Rajasthan, and Kolkata, Howrah, East Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, the ministry said.

    “Violation of lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public and risk for spread of COVID-19,” it said.

    The central government has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams to make on-spot assessment of the COVID-19 situation in these places and issue necessary directions to the four states — Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal — for redressal.

    The teams will submit their report to the central government in the larger interest of the general public, the ministry said.

    “The IMCTs will focus on compliance and implementation of the lockdown measures as per guidelines, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, preparedness of health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of relief camps for labourers and poor people,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

    The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

    Happening Nagpur
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Nagpur Crime News
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Video: Man abuses, thrashes female petrol pump employee in Nagpur, arrested
    Video: Man abuses, thrashes female petrol pump employee in Nagpur, arrested
    Maharashtra News
    उद्योग समूहाने कामगारांच्या सुरक्षेला प्राधान्य द्यावे -पालकमंत्री
    उद्योग समूहाने कामगारांच्या सुरक्षेला प्राधान्य द्यावे -पालकमंत्री
    डॉक्टरांच्या सुरक्षिततेसाठी राष्ट्रवादी वेल्फेअर ट्रस्टतर्फे ‘सुरक्षा आवरणे’ राज्यभरात वितरणाला सुरुवात
    डॉक्टरांच्या सुरक्षिततेसाठी राष्ट्रवादी वेल्फेअर ट्रस्टतर्फे ‘सुरक्षा आवरणे’ राज्यभरात वितरणाला सुरुवात
    Hindi News
    सीताबर्डी भगिनी मंडल ने जरूरतमंदों को बाटी जीवनाआवश्यक वस्तुओ की किट
    सीताबर्डी भगिनी मंडल ने जरूरतमंदों को बाटी जीवनाआवश्यक वस्तुओ की किट
    नागपुर में ४ नये कोरोना मरीजों की पुष्टि, राज्‍य में और बढ़ी संक्रमितों की संख्‍या
    नागपुर में ४ नये कोरोना मरीजों की पुष्टि, राज्‍य में और बढ़ी संक्रमितों की संख्‍या
    Trending News
    Nagpur Corona News Today : 4 New Positive, Tally Jumps to 77
    Nagpur Corona News Today : 4 New Positive, Tally Jumps to 77
    Nagpur Coronavirus Upadate : One more test Positive, 10 in a Day, Tally Jumps to 73
    Nagpur Coronavirus Upadate : One more test Positive, 10 in a Day, Tally Jumps to 73
    Featured News
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    Mighty storms take down Kasturchand Daga’s statue as tree falls on it
    Mighty storms take down Kasturchand Daga’s statue as tree falls on it
    Trending In Nagpur
    सीताबर्डी भगिनी मंडल ने जरूरतमंदों को बाटी जीवनाआवश्यक वस्तुओ की किट
    सीताबर्डी भगिनी मंडल ने जरूरतमंदों को बाटी जीवनाआवश्यक वस्तुओ की किट
    उद्योग समूहाने कामगारांच्या सुरक्षेला प्राधान्य द्यावे -पालकमंत्री
    उद्योग समूहाने कामगारांच्या सुरक्षेला प्राधान्य द्यावे -पालकमंत्री
    नागपुर में ४ नये कोरोना मरीजों की पुष्टि, राज्‍य में और बढ़ी संक्रमितों की संख्‍या
    नागपुर में ४ नये कोरोना मरीजों की पुष्टि, राज्‍य में और बढ़ी संक्रमितों की संख्‍या
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    Nagpur Corona News Today : 4 New Positive, Tally Jumps to 77
    Nagpur Corona News Today : 4 New Positive, Tally Jumps to 77
    रोजाना किया जा रहा बसों को सैनेटाइज
    रोजाना किया जा रहा बसों को सैनेटाइज
    शहरातील अनुज्ञेय उद्योग, आस्थापनांना सामाजिक अंतराचे नियम पाळणे बंधनकारक
    शहरातील अनुज्ञेय उद्योग, आस्थापनांना सामाजिक अंतराचे नियम पाळणे बंधनकारक
    यूथ पॉवर फाउंडेशन ने 600 जरूरतमंदों में बांटे ‘फ़ूड पैकेट
    यूथ पॉवर फाउंडेशन ने 600 जरूरतमंदों में बांटे ‘फ़ूड पैकेट
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Nagpur Coronavirus Upadate : One more test Positive, 10 in a Day, Tally Jumps to 73
    Nagpur Coronavirus Upadate : One more test Positive, 10 in a Day, Tally Jumps to 73
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145