Unshaken in the storm: RSS Swayamsevaks march on as Nagpur battles nature’s fury!!

Nagpur: As torrential rain and stormy winds swept across Nagpur on Wednesday, May 21, throwing life into disarray, a striking image emerged from the heart of the city — a disciplined contingent of RSS Swayamsevaks, undeterred by the fury of nature, continuing their march at the Reshimbagh ground.

Even as five massive trees were uprooted, electricity supply snapped in multiple localities, and all evening flights were delayed by up to three hours, these volunteers held their ground. The storm may have stalled Nagpur’s traffic and soaked its streets, but the determination on display at the RSS camp became a symbolic statement of resilience.

The day had begun with searing humidity and rising discomfort. By evening, a dramatic change in weather caught residents off guard. Blinding rain and violent winds hit the city with little warning, triggering chaos. Roads were quickly flooded, large trees crashed down on busy stretches, and entire neighbourhoods were plunged into darkness. For many, the storm was a battle against the elements.

But during the camp at Reshimbagh, amidst the downpour, rows of Swayamsevaks clad in traditional uniform marched with unshaken focus. Their presence seemed to echo the timeless adage: “It is only during a storm that a tree knows how strong it is.”

Residents who witnessed the moment described it as deeply moving — a display of discipline and mental fortitude amid disorder. While civic agencies scrambled to restore services and clear debris, the scene at the RSS camp stood out as an emblem of calm amid chaos.

Nagpur may have struggled under the weight of a sudden summer storm, but the image of the marching Swayamsevaks offered a quiet reminder of endurance, duty, and unity — values that don’t waver, come rain or high winds.

