Unseasonal Rains Wreak Havoc in Vidarbha: Crops damaged, livestock lost, & power disruptions reported

Advertisement

Nagpur: Unrelenting unseasonal rains over the past few days have caused widespread devastation in several villages across Vidarbha, with Akola and Buldhana emerging as the worst-hit districts. The Nagpur division, particularly in Gadchiroli, Gondia, and Chandrapur districts, witnessed severe damage to paddy crops. Chandrapur district additionally reported significant losses in gram, tur, wheat, and vegetable crops.

In Yavatmal district, heavy rainfall affected 10 circles, exacerbating the impact on standing crops. According to reports, Amravati district experienced 28.1 mm of rainfall, followed by Akola with 21.1 mm, Yavatmal with 16.1 mm, Buldhana with 23.3 mm, and Washim with 36.8 mm from November 27.

While no human casualties or mass relocations have been reported, the agricultural sector bore the brunt of the unseasonal weather. Amravati division reported the tragic loss of 244 cattle, underlining the severity of the situation.

Advertisement

In Buldhana district, the adverse weather conditions took a toll on power supply, with the Wadgaon Wan area experiencing disruptions due to a transformer being burnt in a lightning strike. Additionally, reports indicate damage to harvested paddy in various parts of Gadchiroli district, along with losses in tur, cotton, and chili crops in Chandrapur district.

The impact of the unanticipated rains extended to Bhandara, Gondia, and Wardha districts, with reports of adverse weather conditions causing disruptions. A poignant incident occurred in Selu (Kate) village of Wardha district, where a cow lost its life in a lightning strike.

Authorities are now assessing the extent of the damage and coordinating relief efforts to support affected farmers. The unseasonal rains have raised concerns about the already fragile state of the agricultural sector, prompting discussions on the need for robust measures to mitigate the impact of such unforeseen weather events in the future.