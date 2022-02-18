Unseasonal rains result into 7.2 0 C drop in maximum temp

Nagpur: The unseasonal rains on Thursday morning brought down the maximum temperature of Nagpur by 7.2 degrees Celsius in just 24 hours. The city recorded the maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius which was the lowest inVidarbha. The maximum temperature, onThursday, was 9 degrees below normal which increased the chill factor. Nagpur recorded 19.3 mm rainfall in last 24 hours.

The cloudy weather with light rains on Thursday reduced the maximum temperature in all over Vidarbha. Gondia also recorded a steep drop in maximum temperature as it recorded 23.4 degrees Celsius which was 8 degrees below normal. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cloudy weather will remain over Vidarbha till February 20. The light showers started at 12.30 am on Thursday which lasted for couple of hours. Again, the rain gave an appearance in the morning at 9.30 am.

The late night rains caused water logging at many places in the city. Power cut has been also reported at different places during rains. Low level moisture incursion causing cloudy weather and it is happening due to a Weather Disturbance over Central India. The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle and upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Meanwhile the maximum temperature for next few days will reduce and the minimum temperature will increase due to the Weather Disturbance in Vidarbha.

On Thursday, Akola and Washim are the only places that recorded maximum temperature above 30 degrees whereas other places experienced drop in maximum temperature. Apart from Nagpur and Gondia — Amravati, Bramhapuri and Wardha recorded huge drop of maximum temperature above 5 degrees in just 24 hours on Thursday.

However, slight drop was observed in minimum temperature in all over Vidarbha on Thursday. The weather activities in the region again increased the winter chill and it will remain till next week