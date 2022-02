Nagpur: A 29-YEAR-OLD man from Yashodhara Nagar area, who had consumed some poisonous drug three days ago, died during treatment at Mayo Hospital on Wednesday night.

A resident of Indira Mata Nagar, Aatish Mahipal Patil consumed some poisonous drug around 6.30 pm on February 13.

As his condition started deteriorating, he was admitted to Mayo Hospital.

Around 8.45 pm, Patil breathed his last.Yashodhara Nagar Police registered an accidental death case and started investigation.