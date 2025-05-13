Unseasonal Rains in Vidarbha: Orange Alert Issued for May 14-15

Nagpur – The Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur has issued an Orange Alert for unseasonal heavy rainfall in several districts of Vidarbha on May 14 and 15. The warning highlights that districts such as Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, Bhandara, and Gondia are likely to be hit the hardest.
Rain Shadows Over May
Typically, May brings hot and dry weather to Vidarbha, with scorching winds prevailing across the region. However, over the past few days, a shift in wind direction and increased wind speed have led to rising humidity levels, creating favourable conditions for rainfall. This change has already resulted in light to moderate showers accompanied by thunder in several parts of the region.
Drop in Temperatures
Vidarbha usually records temperatures ranging between 45°C and 47°C in May. However, due to overcast skies and altered weather patterns, the region is witnessing a significant dip in temperatures. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), current temperatures are 3 to 5 degrees Celsius below normal.
Advisory for the Next 48 Hours
The IMD has forecast heavy rain in isolated areas across Vidarbha on Wednesday and Thursday. Citizens are urged to stay alert and take necessary precautions during this period.