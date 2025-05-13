Air India, IndiGo cancel flights to many cities

Advertisement



Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, IndiGo and Air India have suspended flights to several cities in northern and western India for May 13.

Air India on Tuesday announced the cancellation of two-way flight operations to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot for Tuesday.

In a statement posted on X, Air India said, “In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May.”

The move follows a similar announcement from IndiGo. The airline have announced the cancellation of its flight operations to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot airports for May 13.

This move comes as a precautionary measure, in light of airspace restrictions and heightened security.

These six airports are among those that were reopened for civilian flights on Monday after being temporarily shut in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

On Monday evening, an IndiGo flight enroute to Amritsar returned to the national capital after precautionary blackout measures were enforced in Amritsar, according to sources.

The flight 6E2045 from Delhi to Amritsar returned to the national capital after being ariborne for sometime, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

