Unseasonal Rain Likely in Nagpur and Vidarbha Again

Nagpur: The changing weather pattern continues to affect Maharashtra, especially Nagpur and the wider Vidarbha region. The Nagpur Regional Meteorological Department has predicted unseasonal rain in several parts of Vidarbha over the next one to two days. This may create fresh challenges for farmers who are already struggling due to irregular weather conditions.

According to the forecast, a trough (upper air cyclonic circulation) and cyclonic winds are currently active in the Vidarbha region. These atmospheric disturbances are pulling moist air from the Bay of Bengal, increasing the likelihood of rainfall in isolated parts of the region. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected in some districts.

The wind speed may reach 40 to 50 km/h, adding to the potential risk of damage to standing crops and infrastructure.

Despite the rainfall prediction, daytime temperatures are expected to remain higher than usual. However, the weather department has clarified that no heatwave warning has been issued for the next five days in Vidarbha.

Previously, a low-pressure system had formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal, which has since weakened. Still, a new low-pressure area is active from western Rajasthan to northern Vidarbha, triggering the current shift in weather patterns.

While coastal regions are experiencing some relief in temperature, most areas in the state, including Vidarbha, continue to hover around 40°C.

The sudden weather shifts could pose serious challenges for farmers, particularly those preparing for the next sowing cycle. Authorities have advised farmers to stay updated with weather alerts and take precautionary measures to protect their crops and equipment.

