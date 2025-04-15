Nagpur Scholarship ID Scam: Deputy Director, Principal Arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant crackdown on educational fraud, Nagpur police have arrested Ulhas Narad, the Deputy Director of Education from Gadchiroli, and Parag Nanaji Pudke, a school principal, for their alleged roles in a bogus scholarship ID scam. ​

The arrests stem from the misuse of the Shalarth system, Maharashtra’s official portal for managing teacher and staff records. Investigations revealed that fake IDs were created within this system, enabling unauthorized individuals to receive salaries and benefits illicitly.​

This incident is part of a broader pattern of educational fraud in the region. Previously, a massive scholarship scam involved 58 banned colleges under Nagpur University, which allegedly siphoned off ₹4.34 crore by enrolling non-existent students and claiming government scholarships. ​

The recent arrests underscore the need for stringent oversight and transparency in educational institutions to prevent such fraudulent activities.​

