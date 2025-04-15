Nagpur Municipal Corporation Launches ‘My Nagpur NMC’ WhatsApp Chatbot for Citizens’ Services

Advertisement



Nagpur : In a major step towards digital governance, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched a new WhatsApp chatbot titled ‘My Nagpur NMC’ to streamline and simplify access to civic services for residents.

This chatbot, developed under the Smart City initiative, aims to provide 73 online services at citizens’ fingertips — anytime and anywhere. These include services like property tax payment, water bill payments, birth and death certificates, grievance redressal, garbage collection status, and more.

To use the chatbot, citizens can simply send a message to 8882181212 on WhatsApp and access the menu-driven system, which supports both English and Marathi languages.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Chinmay Gotmare emphasized that the initiative is part of the broader vision of making public service delivery more transparent, efficient, and citizen-friendly.

Residents can now avoid long queues and delays by availing services through their smartphones, making the My Nagpur NMC chatbot a crucial tool for modernizing municipal governance.

