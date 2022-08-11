Unsafe streets: 17 robberies in 9 days rattle Nagpur, cops on toes

Nagpur: The streets in the Second Capital of Maharashtra are turning out unsafe with each passing day. Seventeen robberies within a span of nine days rocked Nagpur. The alarming rise in street crime has shaken the city police as well.

With the onset of monsoon, the crime graph in the city normally tends to nose dive. All of a sudden, robbers are on a looting spree indicating the loosening grip of the law and enforcement agency.

According to statistics of Nagpur police, a whopping 17 robberies were reported from August 1 to 9. In July and June, the city police registered 13 and 4 robbery cases respectively. In these 17 robbery cases, the victims were pedestrians or those commuting on two-wheelers, and were targeted by robbers on the busy streets. Despite round the clock surveillance of 3,200 CCTV cameras, the robbers could manage to dodge the police net.

Bajaj Nagar, Gittikhadan, Hudkeshwar, Sitabuldi, Nandanvan and Pardi are the most affected police stations from where the daring loot was reported. Not only the streets, citizens are unsafe even inside their shops. In one of the cases, the robbers snatched the gold chain of a woman pharmacist when she was in the shop under the jurisdiction of Nandanvan Police Station.

It may be mentioned here that the highest robbery cases were registered in the city in March this year when 23 persons were robbed in separate incidents. Later, the number of cases started to decline. Surprisingly, many of the robbery cases were not solved by the police. If the spurt in robbery cases in August continues, the number of such crimes may touch the 50 figure mark. Perhaps the old defaulters who were in jail have come out and are back into their business.

