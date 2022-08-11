All gates of Totladoh Dam in Nagpur district opened

Nagpur: Following continuous rain for the last few days in the catchment area, the Nagpur district administration has opened all 14 gates of Totladoh dam on Wednesday.

Totladoh dam crossed the 94% water level mark due to which the administration lifted eight gates up to 2.50 mtr and six gates up to 2 mtr, according to reports.

According to Raju Bhomble, Deputy Divisional Engineer, Pench Irrigation Project, the water level of Totladoh dam on Wednesday evening touched 489.31 mtr. Keeping the water level in mind the administration decided to open the gates at 4 pm.

The opening of all gates increased the water level of the Pench River. The administration issued an alert for villages near the Pench River for the next few days.

Heavy rain also damaged crops in Parseoni taluka. Houses, roads and agricultural lands in Kandri Tekadi and Gondegaon villages are submerged under flood water.

After getting information, MLA Ashish Jaiswal inspected the affected villages and interacted with villagers on Wednesday.

