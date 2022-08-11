Rains to put damper on I-day celebrations in Nagpur as IMD issues Orange, Yellow alert on Aug 14, 15

Nagpur: Second spell of Monsoon, which already wreaked havoc in Second Capital of State with trail of destructions, is likely to put damper on Independence Day celebration in Nagpur as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange and Yellow Alert on August 14 and 15 respectively.

Notably, the incessant showers continued to batter Nagpur division with rivers crossing their danger mark, dams and lakes overflowing, traffic snarls in urban areas, and communication to villages cut off at several places.

Advertisement

IMD, on Wednesday, said that active monsoon conditions were likely to continue over central India. Meanwhile, a well-marked low-pressure area is hovering over east Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas. Due to this, heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch.

Advertisement

Nagpur district, on Wednesday, received the average rainfall of entire monsoon season (four months) in just one-and-a-half month period. It may be mentioned that the average rainfall of monsoon season of the district is 976.77 mm, but this monsoon, the district has crossed the 1,000 mm mark in first half of August. Similarly, Nagpur city also crossed the average monsoon rain-fall mark with 1,042.30 mm on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement