Unpaid for 2 months, Jio techie, supervisors file pliant against Pratap Techocreates

Nagpur: A technician and supervisors working at Jio Telecom have lodged a complaint at Sitabuldi Police Station against contractor company Pratap Techocreates Private Limited owing to their pending salaries, not paid for two months.

According to the employees, they were being paid through Ramdaspeth based Pratap Techocreates Private Limited company. Last month Jio hired private firms to pay salary to its employees. Following this, the alleged firm was assigned to pay the salary of the employees. However, the firm not only allegedly deprived the employees of their salaries but also shut down the firm.

When the employees contacted the HR of the Pratap Techocreates Pvt. Ltd. his phone remained unreachable. A technician was being paid between 15 and 17,000 while supervisors were receiving a salary of Rs 22,000 per month. In the meantime, the firm didn’t even announce any settlement which resulted in around 80-100 employees working with the firm, struggling for their livelihood.

The employees have alleged that Aashish Verma, Business Head, Pratap Techocreates Pvt. Ltd. has promised to credit their salaries till August 27, however, when the firm again failed to pay the salary, technician, and supervisors across the Vidarbha approached the Sitabuldi police station and filed an complaint against the accused firm.