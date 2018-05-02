Unlocking effect: Nagpurians throng stamp paper vendors for various vital works

District Collector warns of strict action against vendors selling stamp papers at higher price

Nagpur: As the Second Capital was unlocked and restrictions eased following substantial decline on Covid-19 cases, Nagpurians thronged District Collector’s office premises for purchasing stamp papers required for property transactions and other important works. People in thousands mobbed the counters of vendors selling the stamp papers mocking the social distancing norms.

Following the lockdowns due to pandemic, the business of stamp paper vendors had come to a standstill. But after the unlocking, people started carrying out property transactions such as sale deed, purchase agreements, for various certificates and other several works. Taking advantage of the serpentines queues of impatient people, some vendors indulged in black-markeing of the vital stamp papers and thus fleeced the people.

Vendors black-marketing stamp papers:

Faced with several complaints of black-marketing of stamp papers as well as stamp vendors selling stamp papers at higher prices, the District Collector Ravindra Thakare warned the stamp paper vendors of stringent action if they indulged in fleecing the needy people by selling the stamp papers at higher price. Thakare had called a meeting of stamp vendors at Bachat Bhavan in Collectorate premises on Thursday. Sudhir Nandanwar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sadar); R B Muley, Joint District Registrar and District Collector of Stamps; Arvind Ghode, Senior Treasury Officer; Rekha Baware, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), Santosh Bakal, Senior Police Inspector, attended the meeting.

At present, Nagpur district has 55 stamp vendors. They can sell stamp papers up to Rs 30,000. Other stamp papers are sold online through e-challan. Small-time vendors can sell stamp papers of denomination Rs 100 and Rs 500. However, there were complaints in the past few days that the vendors were selling stamp papers at higher than prescribed prices. The Collector firmly directed the vendors to sell stamp papers at the prescribed prices and as per the rules. In case of complaints regarding sale at higher price or other irregularities, the license of the vendor concerned will be cancelled and stringent police action will be taken, warned Thakare.