    Published On : Fri, Jun 18th, 2021
    Rajnath Singh visits Kamakhya Temple in Assam

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the famed Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati to offer his prayers. The temple is currently closed due to the COVID restrictions and Singh offered his prayers from outside the main door that leads to the sanctum sanctorum.

    Singh, accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also circumambulated the temple and offered his obeisance to the goddess. The minister arrived here on Thursday evening after dedicating 12 strategic roads, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation, at Kimin in Arunachal Pradesh.

