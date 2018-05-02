Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Aug 25th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Unlock 4: Local trains, metros likely to resume

    To increase economic activities and employment opportunities, the Government of India is considering to give a breather to various sectors in Unlock 4.

    According to the sources, the government may give some more relaxations but its implementation in the respective states or Union Territories will be done on the basis of assessment conducted by state governments.

    So far, the government has received various suggestions for allowing local rail/metro, allowing single theatre cinema halls, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

    But, the final decision of allowing these activities is yet to be taken.

    The government is considering opening local rail transportation from the first week of September.

    Also, single-screen cinema halls are likely to be allowed with strict social distancing norms.

    Similarly, the government is also considering giving relaxations to auditoriums, halls but they will have to adopt social distancing norms like thermal screening and temperature check with less number of gatherings than halls’ capacity.

    “The process of phased re-opening of activities will be extended further and new guidelines, will be based on feedback received from states and UTs and extensive consultations with related central ministries and departments,” a senior government official said.

    “So far, the Government of India, the home ministry’s SOP (standard operating procedure), has a fixed number of 50 people. We have written a letter to the home minister to ask for permission for banquet halls to open with 50 per cent of their capacity. The hotel owners also want to move forward with this situation towards their revival. I think the government is taking decisions very quickly, this industry also believes. I think this decision will also be taken soon,” tourism minister Prahlad Patel said.

    According to the sources, nothing has been finalised yet and it is expected to get finalised soon as a meeting regarding the same is pending.

    The government is not keen to open schools and colleges.

    It is expected that there would be hardly any change in international air travel norms as air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat Mission.

    The government is also unlikely to open entertainment parks and multi-screen movie halls.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Now, social media warfare too hitting Bollywood hard with ‘like-dislike’ weapon: Ajeet Parse
    Now, social media warfare too hitting Bollywood hard with ‘like-dislike’ weapon: Ajeet Parse
    IndianOil in Nagpur commencesMobile Fuel Dispensing All projects in Maharashtra start work in full swing post unlock
    IndianOil in Nagpur commencesMobile Fuel Dispensing All projects in Maharashtra start work in full swing post unlock
    4 goons attempt to murder youth over old enmity in Hudkeshwar
    4 goons attempt to murder youth over old enmity in Hudkeshwar
    Two more policemen succumb to Covid-19 in Nagpur
    Two more policemen succumb to Covid-19 in Nagpur
    Two assaulted in separate cases at Hudkeshwar, Ganeshpeth
    Two assaulted in separate cases at Hudkeshwar, Ganeshpeth
    सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- फ्लैट देने में देरी हुई तो बिल्डर्स सालाना 6% ब्याज होम बायर्स को देगा
    सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- फ्लैट देने में देरी हुई तो बिल्डर्स सालाना 6% ब्याज होम बायर्स को देगा
    नागरिकों के नहीं, नगरसेवकों के कहने पर ही सफाई कर्मचारी करते है काम
    नागरिकों के नहीं, नगरसेवकों के कहने पर ही सफाई कर्मचारी करते है काम
    विजयराव मुडे तळमळीने काम करणारा कार्यकर्ता : नितीन गडकरी
    विजयराव मुडे तळमळीने काम करणारा कार्यकर्ता : नितीन गडकरी
    Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group Nagpur , has arranged Webinar of Rajesh Anant
    Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group Nagpur , has arranged Webinar of Rajesh Anant
    राज्य सुरक्षा महामंडळात प्रशिक्षण झालेल्या त्या ५४२ उमेदवारांना नेमणूक देणार – गृहमंत्री
    राज्य सुरक्षा महामंडळात प्रशिक्षण झालेल्या त्या ५४२ उमेदवारांना नेमणूक देणार – गृहमंत्री
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145