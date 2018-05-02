IndianOil in Nagpur commencesMobile Fuel Dispensing All projects in Maharashtra start work in full swing post unlock

Nagpur: Indian Oil’s Maharashtra State Office (MSO) has commissioned six Mobile Fuel Dispensers (MFD) in the state of Maharashtra at Pune,Raigad,Nagpur and Aurangabad till date and is in process of commissioning another ten mobile fuel dispensers in the state of Maharashtra & Goa by the end of 2020. Out of these one MFD has been commissioned in the city of Nagpur. Mr. Amitabh Akhauri, Executive Director and State Head, Maharashtra& Goa State Officewhile addressing the media today said,“this is another milestone in IOC’s efforts towards making its fuel delivery systems and processes customer oriented.

The doorstep delivery of diesel for equipment’s which cannot come to petrol pumps due to their heavy/stationary nature, will immensely help the customers who were earlier struggling for getting diesel for their equipment’s in a safe and professional manner.” In Maharashtra, 229 fuel stations have been firmed up for MFD with a target of 67 dealers and 19 Start Ups, added Mr. Akhauri.

There is a considerable demand of HSD for stationary equipment like generator sets, earth moving equipment, heavy machineries used in construction sites, mobile towers, etc. There is a demand from customers using this equipment for delivering HSD at their doorsteps in view of the practical difficulties involved in bringing this equipment to Petrol pumps.

IndianOil under the guidance of Government of India, has also released an Expression of Interest for doorstep delivery of diesel (DDD) by which it would be enrolling start-ups for this initiative. Under this initiative, any start up can get itself registered with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MoC&I) as DDD resellers and can become FuelEnts (Fuel + Entrepreneurs) of IndianOil. It is expected that this initiative will promote entrepreneurship and improve customer service in diesel sales. However, the scheme for DDD is purely a business proposition wherein the Start-ups are expected to themselves assess the business potential and benefits of the scheme prior to making decision for any investment.

Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoP&NG) vide G.S.R. 384(E) dated 29 May 2019 amended Petroleum Rules 2002 and allowed site refuelling of heavy vehicles/machineries and stationery equipment. MoP&NG vide G.S.R. 903(E) dated 10 December 2019 and GSR 78(E) dated 3 Feb 2020 amended Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order 2005 paving way for door to door delivery of HSD by any person duly authorised by oil companies to market transportation fuels in the country i.e. PSU OMCs as well as Private Oil companies like Reliance, Nayara, Shell etc. Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has framed Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for filling and dispensing the product through Mobile bowsers.

On project front , since the easing of the lockdown, at pan India level , IndianOil has commenced works on 336 projects that have investment of more than Rs 1 Crore in each project, at an anticipated project cost totalling to Rs 1.04 Lac Crores (Rs 1.04 Trillion). IndianOil has targeted a CAPEX of Rs 26,143 Crores during FY 20-21 and in the first quarter achieved an approx. expenditure of Rs 2,674 Crores, overcoming various issues faced on-ground due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In Maharashtra, total Investment planned during FY 20-21 is about Rs.855 Cr. New LPG plant coming up at Nagpur will increase bottling capacity by 16% (60 TMT/year against existing 360 TMT/year).This plant will cater to about 7.61 lakh Indane customers from Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur Gadhchiroliand Gondiamarket. Under free LPG scheme announced by Government of India, in Maharashtra, IOC has supplied about 17 Lakh refills to Ujjwala beneficiaries from April 2020 till dateout of which6.87 lakh refills have been supplied in Nagpur region.

IndianOil’s biggest accomplishment for the year was the seamless pan-India transition from BS-IV directly to BS-VI grade transport fuels by 16th March 2020, a full fortnight ahead of the 1st April 2020 deadline. This involved implementation of about Rs. 17,000 crore fuel quality upgradation programme at its nine refineries.

The Corporation has achieved 100% automation of day-to-day operations in nearly 25,000 fuel stations at the end of FY 19-20, complete with V-SAT connectivity to a central hub for real-time data exchange. In Maharashtra &Goa, 100% automation of fuel stations achieved.

In the state of Maharashtra, IndianOil has spent about Rs. 37 Crore under CSR fund for helping society during pandemic.